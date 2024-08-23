AEW's historic plans for Forbidden Door 2025 potentially leaked

A leaked picture on social media has potentially revealed the historic plans for the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view next year. The PPV is considered one of the biggest crossover events in the wrestling world.

AEW and the company President, Tony Khan have had a healthy relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for the past few years now. The two major wrestling promotions introduced a crossover event back in 2022, naming it 'Forbidden Door.' The pay-per-view concept has been a huge success for the past three years as well.

The PPV took place in Chicago in 2022, in Toronto, Canada in 2023, and in Long Island, New York earlier this year in 2024. Meanwhile, the venue for the event next year might've been leaked. A picture was leaked on social media from Wembley Park in London, where a hoarding had 'Forbidden Door London 2025' written on it.

Trending

Expand Tweet

While no announcement has been made regarding the Forbidden Door 2025 event as of now, it seems both All Elite Wrestling and NJPW are set to make history by moving it out of North America for the first time.

Tony Khan made a huge announcement ahead of AEW All In 2024

All In 2024 this Sunday is set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, like last year. However, the event will be taking place in Arlington, Texas next year. Speaking on the Dan Le Batard Show recently, Tony Khan revealed that All Elite Wrestling will return for an event in London in 2025, as well as 2026:

"We love having AEW at Wembley Stadium and we're back in 2026 in England... (...) Absolutely, we love doing a show in England, and we will be back in England in 2026, and you can bet you will see us there in 2025 as well. It won't be AEW All In, it'll be something different, but we got some big plans coming up next year as well."

Expand Tweet

Considering the leaked Forbidden Door London 2025 poster, it seems Khan was talking about the crossover event for London next year. Only time will tell if the official announcement will be made.

Are you excited about Forbidden Door taking place in London? Sound off using the discuss button.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback