"All you do is cheat" - Top star levels major accusation against AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker 

TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently sent out a message to AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker, accusing her of cheating to win her matches.

Both Cargill and Baker are the biggest heels in the company's women's division and are rightfully at the top of the throne. However, despite both performers being heels and having plenty of common enemies, they rarely see eye to eye.

Just recently, Jade Cargill got into an argument with her current rival Tay Conti on Twitter, where she took a dig at her for losing to Britt Baker at Full Gear 2021. The AEW Women's Champion was quick to take note of the tweet and retaliated by claiming that she was the best female wrestler of 2021.

Check out her tweet:

"You mean the “female wrestler of the year”? tweeted Britt Baker

The TBS Champion then fired back at Baker by claiming that she always cheats to win her matches.

Take a look at it below:

"Girl. Let’s not go there. All you do is cheat." tweeted Jade Cargill

Could Britt Baker's reign as AEW Women's Champion end at Revolution 2022?

The Doctor would face her toughest challenger in the form of her arch-nemesis, Thunder Rosa, at the March 6th pay-per-view. The two performers have already put up two bonafide classics, most notably a Lights Out match on AEW Dynamite in March 2021, which La Mera Mera won.

Considering they are tied in singles competition, their upcoming bout on Revolution 2022 could serve as the final match of their long-standing feud.

Moreover, with Thunder Rosa being the only major babyface in the company who Britt Baker is yet to defeat in a title match, it seems like fans would see a new champion being crowned at the show.

What do you make of Jade Cargill's dig at Britt Baker? Do you see both performers having a champion vs. champion showdown sometime down the line in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

