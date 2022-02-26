TBS champion Jade Cargill breaks character and sends a heartfelt message to AEW star

The current AEW women's division is absolutely stacked with talent. As a result, it is easy for some wrestlers to go under the radar. One of them is Abadon. Jade Cargill, however, made sure that she did not get overlooked in a social media post.

Abadon is a unique character but has not quite been a regular on AEW television. Her last televised appearance came on the 27th October edition of Rampage in a losing effort against the Women's World champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Jade Cargill, however, seems to be an admirer of Abadon. In a rare break from character, she took to Twitter to praise Abadon for her work ethic.

"Abandon is one of the most hardest workers out there."

Jade Cargill defended her AEW TBS championship against the Bunny last week on Dynamite

Jade Cargill has been on an absolute roll since becoming TBS champion. She has successfully defended her title against the likes of Anna Jay, Julia Hart, AQA and most recently the Bunny.

Jade Cargill has been a force to be reckoned with. She is currently undefeated in singles competition. It will take a might challenger to dethrone the TBS champion.

Jade is yet to defend her title against the upper echelon of the women's division. She is yet to face the likes of Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa, Mercedes Martinez, Ruby Soho and many more. These competitors will surely give Jade a tougher challenge.

