"What the hell is this" - AEW star hits out at Britt Baker 

AEW Rampage finally saw the in-ring return for Mercedes Martinez against her nemesis Thunder Rosa.

Martinez has been feuding Rosa since her return, costing the former NWA women's champion a place in the final of the TBS tournament and continuing to angle for an in-ring collision with La Mera Mera.

When all was said and done, however, Martinez was unconcerned with the result of the match as he struck Rosa with a lead pipe.

The use of the foreign object meant a disqualification loss for Martinez, but all would be explained in a backstage segment with Britt Baker.

In the segment, Baker discusses an arrangement with Martinez, declaring that she had put the hit out on Thunder Rosa and insulting TBS Champion Jade Cargill in the process.

The undefeated champion was quick to react to the proceedings on Twitter, separating herself from the plot and pursuing answers from her manager, Mark Sterling, and his alleged involvement.

The implication is that Mark Sterling and Britt Baker were in cahoots with regards to the bounty on Rosa. While it is clear that Sterling would want to eliminate Rosa to necessitate Jade's title win, the only motive established for Baker is her viewing of Thunder Rosa as a threat to her title.

Mercedes Martinez is unable to defeat Thunder Rosa even in AEW

Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez may have been at each other's throats ever since the latter returned to AEW, but their rivalry is far from exclusive to the promotion.

Their Rampage bout tonight marked the fourth singles clash between the two and continued Rosa's 100% win record against the former WWE star. After a singles clash in October, the two would once again share the ring the following month in a three-way involving Deonna Purrazzo.

In their third clash in as many months, Thunder Rosa defended her Warrior Wrestling women's title against Martinez in December before the two renewed their rivalry in AEW.

Also Read Article Continues below

Even with the added narrative of Baker and Sterling's bounty, the stats are unflattering on Martinez's behalf as La Mera Mera seemingly represents her bogey opponent.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha