×
Create
Notifications

"What the hell is this" - AEW star hits out at Britt Baker 

Britt Baker set a bounty on former rival Thunder Rosa
Britt Baker set a bounty on former rival Thunder Rosa
Max Everett
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 05, 2022 11:09 AM IST
News

AEW Rampage finally saw the in-ring return for Mercedes Martinez against her nemesis Thunder Rosa.

Martinez has been feuding Rosa since her return, costing the former NWA women's champion a place in the final of the TBS tournament and continuing to angle for an in-ring collision with La Mera Mera.

When all was said and done, however, Martinez was unconcerned with the result of the match as he struck Rosa with a lead pipe.

The use of the foreign object meant a disqualification loss for Martinez, but all would be explained in a backstage segment with Britt Baker.

In the segment, Baker discusses an arrangement with Martinez, declaring that she had put the hit out on Thunder Rosa and insulting TBS Champion Jade Cargill in the process.

The undefeated champion was quick to react to the proceedings on Twitter, separating herself from the plot and pursuing answers from her manager, Mark Sterling, and his alleged involvement.

That’s because I don’t need help! She always does! What the hell is this?! Is that so @MarkSterlingEsq ???! What check is she talking about??! #AEWDynamite twitter.com/aew/status/148…

The implication is that Mark Sterling and Britt Baker were in cahoots with regards to the bounty on Rosa. While it is clear that Sterling would want to eliminate Rosa to necessitate Jade's title win, the only motive established for Baker is her viewing of Thunder Rosa as a threat to her title.

Mercedes Martinez is unable to defeat Thunder Rosa even in AEW

And @ThunderRosa22 gets the victory via disqualification as @RealMMartinez viciously blindsides her with a metal pipe to her head!Tune into #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! https://t.co/j9W8EDA1th

Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez may have been at each other's throats ever since the latter returned to AEW, but their rivalry is far from exclusive to the promotion.

Their Rampage bout tonight marked the fourth singles clash between the two and continued Rosa's 100% win record against the former WWE star. After a singles clash in October, the two would once again share the ring the following month in a three-way involving Deonna Purrazzo.

In their third clash in as many months, Thunder Rosa defended her Warrior Wrestling women's title against Martinez in December before the two renewed their rivalry in AEW.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Even with the added narrative of Baker and Sterling's bounty, the stats are unflattering on Martinez's behalf as La Mera Mera seemingly represents her bogey opponent.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी