AEW star threatens to "steal" Jungle Boy from Anna Jay

Inaugural AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill remains undefeated not only in her reign but in her entire wrestling tenure thus far. Since defeating Ruby Soho in the tournament finals to be crowned champion, Jade has defended her belt five times, starting with her Rampage bout against Anna Jay.

Jade has since re-ignited her feud with the maiden challenger, calling the Queenslayer out following her title defense against Tay Conti, whom Anna supported ringside.

In a recent post on Twitter, Jade responded to a selfie posted by her rival, threatening not only to "kiss" her but to "steal" Anna Jay from her real-life boyfriend Jungle Boy.

Of course, the kiss Jade speaks of may be another reference to Jade from the Mortal Kombat video game series, from which she took inspiration for her Revolution ring gear. During her Revolution title defense, she also landed a kiss on Tay Conti, something Conti took personally in the fight.

Jade Cargill could want to add another AEW title to her waist

On the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, Thunder Rosa challenged Britt Baker for the women's world title once again. La Mera Mera promised she would take the title from DMD, and made good without the intereference of Rebel and Jamie Hayter.

Jade Cargill addressed the new women's champion on Twitter, recalling her own clash with Thunder Rosa in the semi-finals of the TBS title tournament. Cargill boasted that she had already beaten the new world champion, hinting that she may challenge for the bigger title soon.

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill 🏾 #AEWDYNAMITE Well this looks easy. I beat “OUR” new champ Well this looks easy. I beat “OUR” new champ 💅🏾😈 #AEWDYNAMITE

When Cargill and Rosa met in the semi-final, Mercedes Martinez made her return to the promotion to cost Rosa and hand Jade the win. It was later revealed that Martinez was brought in by Britt Baker as a means of hamstringing Rosa as she climbed the rankings.

Edited by Jacob Terrell