"He rants on you" - WWE Hall of Famer compares AEW star to the legendary 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper

Wrestling legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently opened up about MJF and the comparisons that the AEW star gets to Roddy Piper.

Many wrestling personalities, including Chris Jericho and Bill Apter, have compared the Salt of the Earth to the WWE Hall of Famer. Jim Cornette is also of the opinion that Roddy Piper would have wholeheartedly approved of MJF.

Speaking on the subject on his DDP Snake Pit podcast, the former WWE Superstar spoke about Hot Rod and MJF. He stated that, like Piper, Maxwell likes to rant at his opponents and get in their faces.

“Absolutely,” Roberts said [on MJF and Roddy Piper]. “Because he rants on you, man. He gets in your face. He throws sh*t at you quick and fast.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Back is starting to hurt from carrying this company.



Couldn’t tell from my physique though.



Wait wrestlers are supposed to be in shape?!?!? Who knew! Back is starting to hurt from carrying this company. Couldn’t tell from my physique though. Wait wrestlers are supposed to be in shape?!?!? Who knew! https://t.co/ITDqSeZ4Yi

Jake Roberts spoke about working with AEW star MJF

On the same edition of the Snake Pit, Roberts shared a story about what it was like working with the Salt of the Earth.

The WWE legend recalled an interview he did with Maxwell and pointed out how he showed appreciation and respect. The Snake added that it was very smart of MJF to ask what he wanted.

“I did an interview on his set,” Roberts recalled. “He showed me appreciation and respect when asked me afterward, ‘Was that what you wanted?’ See, he’s smart. If you ask people what they want and ‘Did you get your point across?’, chances are the next time I’m on his set, I’m going to give it a little bit more, you know what I’m saying? He greased my palms, man. He made me feel good. That’s smart.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

MJF has a huge test ahead of him as he is set to potentially face his former henchman Wardlow at Double or Nothing. The Salt of the Earth has set two stipulations for Mr. Mayhem to survive before the latter gets to face him.

In the first, Wardlow received ten lashes from MJF and Shawn Spears. The second stipulation will see Spears and Mr. Mayhem collide inside a steel cage next week on AEW Dynamite. It will be interesting to see what plans he has to defeat Mr. Mayhem, as the Salt of the Earth will be acting as the guest referee.

