AEW's Jim Ross responds to retirement speculation

Jim Ross started working in the wrestling business in 1974
Danny Hart
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 20 Jan 2021, 20:46 IST
News
Despite repeatedly being asked when he will retire, Jim Ross has insisted that he has no plans to slow down his career.

Jim Ross left WWE in March 2019 and signed with AEW one week later. The WWE Hall of Famer works as a commentator and senior advisor for Tony Khan’s company.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said he is often asked about retirement. However, at the age of 69, he sees no reason why he should stop doing a job that he still enjoys.

“I had my 69th birthday here a while back. I don’t have any desires to slow down. I get asked this all the time, ‘When you going to retire?’ Well, I hate to answer this with a question, but retire and do what?”

Jim Ross has worked as AEW’s lead announcer since he joined the company. He has recently been critical of certain acrobatic moves that wrestlers perform during their matches.

Jim Ross’ commentary future

Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross worked together in WWE
Jim Ross said he does not have many hobbies outside of wrestling, which is why he does not plan to step away from the business.

“The wrestling business has consumed my life, for the better and the worse. I don’t know what else I would do to enjoy my life more than I do now.”
Jim Ross has had a 48-year career in the wrestling industry. He is best known for his work in WWE as a commentator and member of WWE management in the 1990s and 2000s.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Published 20 Jan 2021, 20:46 IST
Jim Ross
