AEW's Jim Ross reveals when he plans to retire

Legendary broadcaster Jim Ross recently went into detail about his plans to retire from AEW and how he would like to bid goodbye to the wrestling industry.

Ross is one of the most recognizable voices in pro-wrestling, considered by many to be one of the greatest commentators of all time.

His current stint with AEW, too, has won over fans, with many believing his work has played a vital role in the promotion's success.

In a recent interview with DAZN News, Jim Ross discussed several topics concerning his career, including his plans to slow down now that he's turning 70 next year.

Ross stated that he wants to be with Tony Khan and AEW for the remainder of his time in the business. He further revealed that he had signed a three-year contract with AEW and would like to take his career a year at a time from here onwards.

"I hope that in a perfect world, I would like to stay working for Tony Khan and AEW and take it a year at a time. The contract I came in here was three years because that's what he (Khan) wanted. He wants stability. It made Time Warner happy because they're used to my work in their company for many years and the WWE stuff as well. I'd like to, in a perfect world, I would say I'll do this year, and then let's evaluate and see where we are health-wise, motivational-wise," said Ross

Jim Ross explains that working with no long-term plans would give him the time to reevaluate and reassess his position after the end of every year.

Jim Ross reveals his AEW contract expires in 2022

Jim Ross went on to disclose that his current AEW contract expires when he turns 70, which is next year. However, Ross confesses that he still has fun doing commentary, as the workload is minimal with only four shows every month.

"Because by the time my contract ends, I'll be 70. So some young dude like you that's 40 is going to be like 'Jesus Christ, he's old, dude'. But I'm having fun doing this. I'm not going to work every day. We do four shows a month. I'm required to be somewhere four times a month. It's not bad. But I think a year at this stage of my life to be realistic and not be egocentric, a year at a time is smart money for me," said Jim Ross

He concluded by saying that he's at a stage in his life where one has to think realistically and take steps consciously, keeping health as the priority.

