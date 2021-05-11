AEW's Jim Ross thinks "Blood and Guts" match could have been better 

AEW commentator Jim Ross commented that last week's "Bloods and Guts" match was good, but there's always scope for doing "something better."

The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle locked horns in the aforementioned match on the special episode of AEW Dynamite. The two factions brutalized each other in a violent contest that ended with MJF leading his stable to victory.

During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross revealed that while he liked the Blood and Guts match, for the most part, there's always room for improvement. JR stated that having as many as ten performers in the ring could have led to a disaster with everyone entering the match with their own "agenda."

The legendary broadcaster believes that a multi-man bout should be laid out in a manner that all the competitors get a "slice of the pie."

“I thought it was good,” Ross said. “Yanno, you can always do something better, but I thought it was a nice creative outing. When you get that many guys in the ring, it’s always a crapshoot, no matter how good they are, no matter how talented they are, there’s 10 agendas. Whether we want to admit that or not, there’s 10 agendas when you have a 10 man tag. Everybody wants to get something in in a match that should be laid out to where everybody gets a slice of the pie," said Jim Ross.

JR praised AEW President Tony Khan for having a long-term plan for every story by regularly holding production meetings. He further said that AEW is still a young company, growing and learning from its mistakes.

The legendary commentator concluded by saying the promotion was very pleased with the fan support and consistent good ratings in recent weeks.

“We’ve had some good creative, Tony Khan has done a nice job of keeping these stories dotted together and we’re having more production meetings as a group which has really been helpful. We’re like any young company, we’re still growing and learning and trying to get better. I thought our last several weeks of creative have been good and I’m glad the ratings are doing well, we appreciate everybody’s support there,” said Ross. (H/T - Wrestlinginc)

AEW Dynamite has a loaded card this week

After the smashing success of last week's episode, the latest edition of AEW Dynamite also promises to be a memorable outing. Darby Allin will put his TNT Championship on the line against Miro in a match many are expecting to fall in the Bulgarian star's favor.

Tickets for this Wednesday's #AEWDynamite are ON SALE NOW! https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq



The #AEW World Tag Team Championships will be on the line as @youngbucks face their *former* friends, #SCU! If SCU loses, they break up. pic.twitter.com/bwrPPhGXeL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 10, 2021

AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, will defend their titles against former champions SCU. Apart from that, Jon Moxley will hope to retain his IWGP US Championship in a battle with NJPW veteran Yuji Nagata.

#RoadTo #AEWDynamite TONIGHT at 6/5c - https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB

Subscribe and turn on notifications so you don't miss another update! pic.twitter.com/5W8Y4tGNUe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 10, 2021

Finally, PAC and Orange Cassidy will square off to win the opportunity to challenge AEW Champion Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing 2021.

Did you enjoy the level of brutality on display during the "Blood and Guts" match? Do you think AEW will see an upward trend in its ratings? Sound off in the comments section below.