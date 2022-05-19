AEW's John Silver teases appearances of movie villain for the "Joker" in the Owen Hart Cup

AEW star John Silver is never one to take things too seriously. His humor has now stretched over into his predictions as to who the Owen Hart Cup "joker" entrants will be.

On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, both Samoa Joe and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will have to face mystery "joker" opponents in the quarter-finals of the Owen Hart Cup.

While there are many rumors as to who the two mystery opponents could be, John Silver has weighed in with his opinion on who they should be... the joker... from the Batman comics.

Silver's Dark Order stablemate Evil Uno also weighed in with his opinion and to the surprise of absolutely no one, he agreed with Silver.

The likelihood of seeing the likes of Mark Hamill, Jack Nicholson or Joaquin Pheonix walking down to the ring to face Samoa Joe or Britt Baker is highly unlikely, but one can always dream.

The Owen Hart Cup Semi-Finals will also get underway on AEW Dynamite

With the finals of the Owen Hart Cup taking place at Double or Nothing on May 29th, the tournament has picked up the pace in recent weeks. The upcoming episode of Dynamite will feature four bouts from the tournament, with both "jokers" being revealed, as well as the first semi-final match.

After picking up victories on the May 11th edition of Dynamite against Dax Harwood and Darby Allin respectively, Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy will face-off in the tournament's first semi-final match.

The winner of the match will advance to the pay-per-view to face the winner of Samoa Joe and his mystery opponent, or Kyle O'Reilly and Rey Fenix, whose quarter-finals match will also take place on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

