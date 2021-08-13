"I could see some googly eyes over there"- AEW's Jungle Boy reveals how he and Anna Jay got together

Jungle Boy revealed the story of how he got together with Anna Jay.

Jungle Boy discussed the story of him getting together with the Dark Order member on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions. The Jurassic Express member said that it happened after they played beer pong during one of AEW's company BBQs.

“I feel like it’s not as cute as you’d want it to be,” Jungle Boy said. “It was a weird year, very strange. I think she came in at a time where I was at home for a couple of months, they weren’t bringing people from California and she lived in Georgia, so she got in the fold somehow. And then when I came back, she was there. I met her thanks to Joey Janela, playing beer pong at a company BBQ. Joey asked me to be his partner and we played against her and Alan Angels," Jungle Boy said.

Jungle Boy would then go on to talk about how they got to know each other:

“We were playing beer pong, but I could see some googly eyes over there a little bit. I was like ‘okay, that’s interesting.’ And I remember later that night, Sonny Kiss actually coming up to me, kind of grinning, saying ‘I need to tell you something.’ I’m like ‘I already know.’ We kind of just started hanging out. It was strange because I’d see her once every two weeks because of the taping schedule. It was like a weird way to get to know someone I felt like. We’re also at work and there’s a lot going on. It was cool. We got to know each other and all that. And then, you know how these things go kind of, one thing turned to another and somehow here we are,” Jungle Boy concluded. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Jungle Boy posted an intimate picture of himself with Anna Jay after an episode AEW Dynamite, where he challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. The picture became one of the most talked about in wrestling circles as it was revealed the two young AEW stars were in a relationship.

Jungle Boy has had a great rise in AEW

Jungle Boy has quickly risen to become one of the most popular stars in AEW. The biggest moment of his young career came at AEW Double or Nothing when he eliminated Christian Cage to win the Casino Battle Royale and become the number one contender for Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship.

Despite losing the match, Jungle Boy gained a lot of fans after a stunning display. On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, he will be taking on The Young Bucks alongside Luchasaurus for the AEW tag team titles. Jungle Boy is poised to become one of the faces of AEW in the future.

