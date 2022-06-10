Keith Lee breaks his silence following shocking elimination on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Keith Lee recently took part in the Casino Battle Royale on this week's episode of Dynamite. Despite his impressive performance, The Limitless One was shockingly eliminated by his own tag team partner, Swerve Strickland.

Lee and Strickland initially teamed up after they suffered several attacks from Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. The former WWE Superstars found mutual ground and went on to become one of the most unique tag teams on the roster. Unfortunately, Strickland seemingly turned on Lee when he eliminated him during the Battle Royale.

The Limitless One commented on the situation in a tweet; he hinted at his desire to "Pounce" Strickland the next time they see each other.

"Give. Me. The. Energy.... To not Pounce him on site when I see him." - Lee Tweeted.

Keith Lee will likely confront his partner during tonight's Rampage or possibly during next week's Dynamite. The duo had a big following, so some fans might be hoping for reconciliation. But Swerve Strickland seemed to show no remorse on Dynamite, which has led some to believe he has turned heel.

AEW fans seemingly don't want Keith Lee to hold back when he sees Swerve Strickland next

While Keith Lee seems to be hoping to find a peaceful resolution, many fans are out for blood and want the star to seek vengeance. Some fans responded, urging The Limitless One to forgo any notions of peace.

"Giving you energy for the exact opposite." - @OoooYeeeah Tweeted.

"No way, Keith. Do the exact opposite. I’m sure people wouldn’t mind a Swerve flying into the fourth row. It would be… a spectacle." - @zimbo1221 Tweeted.

However, one fan noted that the AEW star doesn't seem like a man who would hold grudges.

"Keith Lee seems like the kind of guy who wouldn't hold onto anger and a grudge too long because of how it would poison one's soul." - @drscottkelly Tweeted.

Fans will have to catch Rampage and Dynamite to see whether Keith Lee ends up using all the accumulated energy to Spirit-Bomb Swerve Strickland or stay his hand.

