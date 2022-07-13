Keith Lee sends cryptic message about his AEW status; Tony Khan issues statement

Keith Lee recently sent out a cryptic message about his AEW status ahead of this week's episode of Dynamite, after which Tony Khan issued a clarification.

The Limitless One is scheduled to team up with Swerve Strickland to square off against Team Taz and AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks in a three-way bout for the titles at tonight's show. The anticipation for the match at Fyter Fest is through the roof as fans expect the teams to tear the house down.

However, Keith Lee's latest tweet has sent fans into a frenzy. The former NXT Champion sent a cryptic message, saying he had "less than stellar" news. He hinted at taking a sabbatical from All Elite Wrestling. Check out his tweet below:

"Got some very much less than stellar news today....No matter the results, tomorrow's match belongs to my two brothers. It's all I can do until I return. Love you boys," tweeted Keith Lee.

AEW President Tony Khan was quick to issue a clarification

While viewers were expectedly concerned following Keith Lee's tweet, AEW President Tony Khan has now issued a clarification about the former's status.

Speaking on the latest episode of the podcast, Busted Open Radio, Khan noted that The Limitless One would indeed be wrestling at this week's Fyter Fest special. Furthermore, Tony Khan added Lee had a "family situation" and that though he couldn't talk about it, he and All Elite Wrestling would continue to have his back.

“I don’t want to get into Keith’s personal business. Keith is here, he is wrestling tonight. He had a family situation. It’s not my place to talk about it. Keith is here and here to wrestle, as I understand it. I can’t really comment on what is happening, but we’re going to support him through what is happening,” said Tony Khan. (H/T - Fightful)

It'll be interesting to see how things pan out on the Wednesday night show and what lies ahead for Keith Lee in the near future.

