Kenny Omega comments on a 12-year-old match against current WWE star

Former AEW world champion Kenny Omega retweeted a GIF from his match against Roderick Strong. He also mentioned that despite Strong being dominant throughout the match, he had the last laugh.

Kenny Omega defeated Roderick Strong to win the Battle of Los Angeles and the PWG World Championship!



This occurred in the final round of the Battle of Los Angeles in 2021. Kenny won the PWG world title for the first and only time. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla is an independent promotion based in Southern California.

Along with providing hard-hitting matches for nearly two decades, the promotion also provided a launching pad for future AEW stars including Excalibur, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. The promotion still holds shows in Southern California, featuring current AEW stars. Malakai Black holds their one-half of their tag team titles along with Brody King.

Roderick Strong is presently appearing on NXT 2.0 as part of The Diamond Mine stable. He's also the reigning cruiserweight champion for the brand after defeating Kushida for the title.

Kenny Omega is reported to have been injured after AEW Full Gear

Omega entered Full Gear as the AEW world champion. He competed against his former tag team partner Hangman Page. Together they presented a thrilling finale to the long-running storyline.

The Cleaner survived a one-winged angel in the match. He even pulled the referee in to escape the Buck Shot Lariat by Hangman. Don Callis and the Young Bucks tried to interfere to save Kenny from losing. Page eventually emerged triumphant after executing two consecutive Buck Shot Lariats.

🎄𝗥𝗵𝗶𝗮𝗻🎁 @RhianRozek We need to appreciate Kenny Omega’s amazing reign



Not only was the man suffering from injuries during this but the fact he gave it his all in ever match he had, I hope he gets a break because fucking hell he deserves it, Thank U Kenny🙏 We need to appreciate Kenny Omega’s amazing reign Not only was the man suffering from injuries during this but the fact he gave it his all in ever match he had, I hope he gets a break because fucking hell he deserves it, Thank U Kenny🙏 https://t.co/b18rH3NF60

After the show, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Kenny Omega will take time off to heal from injuries. He will need surgery on his shoulder and abdomen. He is also under evaluation for septum surgery. Meltzer also reported that Omega has been working with a torn labrum and abdominal hernia for months.

None of these surgeries are considered major. Omega is hoping to return around late February next year.

