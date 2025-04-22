AEW's Kenny Omega gets honest about John Cena's record-breaking WWE Title win at WrestleMania 41

John Cena has been the talking point in the pro wrestling industry as he achieved a major feat at WrestleMania 41. Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega shared his thoughts on the recent achievement.

The Cenation Leader defeated Cody Rhodes with some help from Travis Scott in the main event of the Showcase of Immortals. The American Nightmare was left heartbroken as he lost the title he won at last year's WrestleMania. Before retiring, John Cena became a 17-time WWE World Champion, surpassing Ric Flair's record of 16 reigns.

While speaking on his Twitch Stream, the former AEW World Champion said the 17th title reign could be great if it is booked correctly.

"I didn't see it. I couldn't see it. I couldn't see it. [smiles] I'm a huge Cena fan. To me, I don't see it as a bad thing if it's done correctly. I don't know these things," Omega said. [H/T - Fightful]

Kenny Omega praises John Cena

Kenny Omega doesn't shy away from praising anybody who is a great worker. Last year, he spoke highly of the Cenation leader.

During one of his Twitch streaming sessions, the former AEW World Champion said that he was as great as the company's face.

"I think he's a great professional wrestler. I think he's done an incredible amount for the business I don't think anyone will be able to match anytime soon. And I think the reason why is because I think Cena, he wasn't doing anything for the sake of some kind of accomplishment or trophy or award, or even for recognition (...) He's a great example for what the face of a company should be, or for the face of an industry should be. So, I'm a very big proponent of John Cena," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the duo will interact with each other before Cena retires.

