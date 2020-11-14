AEW's Kenny Omega reveals reason behind the 'North Carolina' references

Kenny Omega's return to singles competition in AEW has certainly been a fun development over the last couple of months. He's delivered fantastic matches against both Penta El Zero Miedo and "Hangman" Adam Page.

However, one of the most talked-about aspects of the return of "The Cleaner" has been his over the top entrances that accompany those matches.

The entrance begins with AEW ring announcer, Justin Roberts, running down a random list of Omega's accomplishments over the years. Roberts has done a good job of mixing these up over Omega's last several matches, so the introductions haven't become predictable and stale. One thing that has remained consistent though, is the references to the state of North Carolina.

There was plenty of fan speculation surrounding the reference. Some even went as far as to state that it was a hint at Omega forming a stable with FTR soon, since both men are from that state. Well, thanks to pro-wrestling veteran Lance Storm, we got our answer this week on Twitter.

Hate to share industry secrets but it’s a tribute to the Chicago Bulls and how they treated Michael Jordan making his entrance. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 13, 2020

Kenny Omega's new AEW entrance pays tribute to Michael Jordan

Storm took to Twitter yesterday trying to find the reasoning behind the North Carolina references in Omega's entrance, even tagging the AEW Executive Vice President when he did. It's probably a good thing he did though, as the Cleaner saw it and felt the need to reply, answering Storm's question.

"Hate to share industry secrets but it's a tribute to the Chicago Bulls and how they treated Michael Jordan making his entrance."

NBA Legend Michael Jordan, who played college basketball for North Carolina, was known for epic entrances in the 1990s during his time with the Chicago Bulls. So, Omega's answer makes complete sense and checks out.

Omega's next scheduled match is against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship on December 2nd on Dynamite. It is surely going to be a Match of the Year candidate.