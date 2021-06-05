AEW's Kenny Omega teases recruiting major NJPW star into The Elite 

AEW Champion Kenny Omega recently took to Instagram to tease reuniting with his former tag team partner and NJPW star Kota Ibushi.

Ibushi and Omega, also known as the Golden Lovers, were a hugely successful duo in the early 2010s, winning the tag team championships in DDT Wrestling and NJPW. However, they eventually parted ways in 2014 to focus on singles competition.

Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi are now both double champions and on top of the wrestling world.



The Golden Lovers are the key to opening the forbidden door to an open relationship between NJPW & AEW.



We all want to see this#AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/ZThY0GY0vQ — 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙎𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙚™ (@THEPWSCENE) January 7, 2021

In his latest Instagram post, the AEW Champion shared a picture with Kota Ibushi and The Young Bucks, all wearing The Golden Elite t-shirts.

The photo is from 2018, soon after the Golden Lovers squared off against The Young Bucks in a tremendous match at NJPW Strong Style Evolved. The four of them created a short-lived stable called The Golden Elite, which dissolved once Omega and The Young Bucks joined AEW.

With the forbidden door wide open, it wouldn't come as a surprise if AEW brings Ibushi to Jacksonville for a match or two.

The inaugural IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, a beloved babyface, joining hands with the villainous The Elite could create an interesting dynamic that could have many storyline spin-offs.

What's next for AEW Champion Kenny Omega?

Kenny Omega successfully defended his AEW Championship against PAC and Orange Cassidy at Double or Nothing 2021 in a fantastic three-way contest.

On the same night, Jungle Boy emerged as the winner of the Casino Battle Royal and became the imminent challenger for Omega's title.

The match between them was initially supposed to go down on the June 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, but has now been rescheduled to June 26. Though it's hard to imagine Jungle Boy winning the AEW Championship, an impressive performance will ensure he becomes a main-event star in the company.

Do you want Kota Ibushi to join forces with The Elite in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Vishal Kataria