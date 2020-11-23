AEW's Kenny Omega wrestling with a torn labrum

There is never a good time to be injured, especially in the business of professional wrestling. But for AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega, it seems like the timing couldn't be any worse.

At the AEW Dynamite special "Winter is Coming" on December 2nd, Omega will challenge AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. The Best Bout Machine dropped a bombshell when he sat down for a recent interview with Wrestling Observer Radio and confirmed that he's currently wrestling with a pretty serious injury.

I’m not even sure what to say. To be amongst those that have done so much for our sport is incredibly humbling. With however many years I have left as an active performer, I’ll keep trying my best to contribute something positive to the world of Pro Wrestling. https://t.co/35o26HAIGh — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 13, 2020

Kenny Omega trying to avoid surgery while wrestling for AEW

Speaking with Dave Meltzer during the interview, Omega admitted that he's currently wrestling with a torn labrum. It's an injury that is so serious that if not handled properly, it could sideline the AEW EVP with surgery.

Omega didn't pull any punches when he spoke about the injury, being as open and honest as possible.

"So, you know, a torn labrum, as you know, is no laughing matter. That’s a surgery, but I have a very talented and unbelievable trainer, and you know our doctors, of course, are always monitoring and making sure we’re doing okay, but our trainer Bryce Ready is just next level kind of guy. He has kept me together and in a condition where I’m able to perform. As long as I make that I see him two or three times a week. I can lift, I have full range of motion. I just need to make sure that I can look after it, and I can avoid having that surgery. I can’t afford having that time off. If things get worse that’s an option I’ll have to consider."

Due to the injury, it would be hard to imagine seeing Omega in the ring before his title shot against Moxley on December 2nd. The Cleaner is said to be a big part of AEW's main event plans going forward into 2021. Fans will now hold their collective breath and hope for the best when it comes to his long-term health.