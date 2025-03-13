AEW's latest blockbuster signing melts the internet, Mercedes Mone, Daniel Garcia, and many stars react

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and TNT Champion Daniel Garcia, along with other major stars, have reacted to the signing of Speedball Mike Bailey to All Elite Wrestling. Speedball is a former TNA star.

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Bailey was revealed as the wildcard entry in the first round of the International Championship tournament. Mike Bailey is considered one of the best wrestlers in the business and was previously signed to TNA Wrestling. He is a three-time TNA X Division Champion.

Bailey defeated The Beast Mortos to advance in the tournament. His debut in the Jacksonville-based company has been met with positive reactions from wrestlers across multiple social media platforms. Stars like Daniel Garcia, Mercedes Mone, Matt Cardona, and more reacted to Speedball's maiden outing on Dynamite.

Stars react to Speedball Mike Bailey's debut! [via AEW's IG & stars' X]

Matt Hardy previously commented on Mike Bailey signing with AEW

The rumors of Mike Bailey's potential AEW signing spread widely on social media last year. In an episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, reigning TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy called Bailey a great fit for All Elite Wrestling. However, he was concerned about Speedball possibly getting lost in the shuffle.

“I think he’s an ideal fit, especially with their style and the kind of matches they typically aim to produce on television. He’s going to do great out there. I have nothing but the greatest things to say about Mike Bailey. My time working with him has been a pleasure—he really gets it. The one concern I have for him is that, with so many people there who have amazing styles and high work rates, I just hope he doesn’t get lost in the shuffle. I really hope they allow him to stand out in the way that ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey truly can!” he said. [H/T: RingsideNews]

We will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for Speedball in All Elite Wrestling.

