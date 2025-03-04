AEW's latest oversight raises questions on Tony Khan's booking; fans concerned

Fans recently raised eyebrows over an AEW star's booking trend. Tony Khan is often criticized for inconsistently booking stars for promotions. Recently, they observed the booking of Orange Cassidy.

Ad

Due to his unique style, Freshly Squeezed has been one of the most polarizing figures in the pro wrestling industry. However, his matches never fail to amaze the audience. The star recently wrestled in a massive International Championship bout on Dynamite, where he squared off against Konosuke Takeshita, but unfortunately, he didn't win the match.

Orange Cassidy's recent booking seemed questionable to many fans. He was in the main event of two back-to-back pay-per-views, Full Gear and Worlds End. In the third event, he will be wrestling in the Zero Hour show of Revolution. Cassidy will compete with Big Boom AJ and Mark Briscoe against Johnny TV and MxM Collection.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans berated AEW President Tony Khan's booking as he couldn't continue to book the former International Champion's momentum. Also, several said he was taking a lower spot in the card, which can be understood as he main-evented two back-to-back pay-per-views.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Orange Cassidy's position at AEW Revolution via X.

AEW's Wheeler Yuta says Orange Cassidy is a 'model employee'

The Freshly Squeezed has been known as one of the top workhorses in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Recently, his former 'best friend' talked highly of him.

Ad

While speaking on Something For Everybody, Yuta claimed that Orange Cassidy completed his duties and bought candies for everyone in the locker room.

"He shows up to work every week. He does what he’s asked. He brings candy for the boys, that’s fun. Just brings four bags of candy to the locker room every week. He’s on time, he does his stuff, he hits his times. He’s a very model employee," he said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see when the star climbs the ladder and reclaims his spot in the product's main event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.