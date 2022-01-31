"I'm not good" - AEW's Lio Rush gives an update on injury situation

AEW star Lio Rush has taken to Twitter to confirm he has sustained an injury while participating in PWG's Battle of Los Angeles tournament.

The former NXT Cruiserweight champion had taken on former WWE star Buddy Matthews on in the quarter-final stage of the tournament, defeating the Australian via disqualification to advance.

Due to the unconfirmed injury, Rush was replaced by Matthews to face Speedball Mike Bailey in the semi-finals, losing once again as Bailey advanced to take on AEW star Daniel Garcia.

Spectators in live attendance took to Twitter as questions loomed over the finish to Rush-Matthews, speculating that the man of the hour may have suffered a legitimate injury.

Lio Rush @IamLioRush Just being honest with you guys here. I’m not good. But i will be good. And when I’m back, I’ll be dangerous. #ManOfTheHour Just being honest with you guys here. I’m not good. But i will be good. And when I’m back, I’ll be dangerous. #ManOfTheHour.

Matthews is said to have come from the back to confirm that Rush was taken to hospital and he would advance by default.

Lio's post confirmed his injury and informed fans that he will be forced to the sidelines as a result.

TARO @loknloll Buddy Matthews came out in place of Lio Rush who Buddy says he was taken to ER. So now it’s Buddy vs Mike Bailey in other PWG #bola2022 final. #wrestling Buddy Matthews came out in place of Lio Rush who Buddy says he was taken to ER. So now it’s Buddy vs Mike Bailey in other PWG #bola2022 final. #wrestling https://t.co/b89znycMGa

Lio Rush is set to depart AEW in February

Lio Rush may have only joined Tony Khan's promotion at the end of September, but he already has his eyes set on a departure.

The Man of the Hour took Top Flight's Dante Martin under his wing, making his Dynamite debut alongside Martin against Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty. From there, he would team with Martin against the Acclaimed, as well as picking up his first singles win on AEW Dark.

Their tandem seemingly split when Martin appeared to join Team Taz. His defection proved to be a ruse when he eliminated Ricky Starks to set a AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring date with MJF in the battle royal, but Lio had not been brought back into the fold.

Their involvement together appears to be at an end, with Jay Lethal coming to Martin's aid during his feud with Team Taz and Martin otherwise back to tagging with Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty.

