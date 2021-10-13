"That was the most surreal day of my life"- AEW star reveals conversation with Vince McMahon before getting a new role

AEW star Lio Rush had to work hard to get Vince McMahon's attention, but when he finally did, it was the most surreal day of his life.

The Man of the Hour was initially told by some WWE staff that he wasn't TV-ready, which propelled Lio Rush to take matters into his own hands. The former WWE cruiserweight champion began uploading his promos on social media. Eventually, Vince McMahon took notice.

The AEW star spoke to Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions and revealed what his conversation with the chairman of WWE was like:

"I couldn’t believe that me taking that initiative to put out promos essentially landed me a job on RAW, and it was seen by Vince McMahon. Vince pulled me into his office and said that I was going to be working with Bobby. I didn’t know what it was going to be. He kept saying it was going to be like a hype man. I’m a WWE fan, and I’ve never heard of a hype man. I said, ‘What is a hype man?’ He said, ‘Paul will talk to you about it.’ We went into the weight room of the stadium, and he was saying I was essentially going to be Bobby’s manager, but in a way like Jimmy Hart. I was going to be loud, wear obnoxious suits, and I was going to be that mouthpiece for Bobby. That was the most surreal day of my life,” Lio Rush revealed. (h/t: WrestlingNews.co)

Vince McMahon released AEW's Lio Rush from WWE in Aprill 2020

WWE @WWE BREAKING: WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. wwe.com/article/wwe-ta… BREAKING: WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. wwe.com/article/wwe-ta…

Due to the pandemic, Vince McMahon released Lio Rush from WWE in April 2020. Since his release, The Man of the Hour has wrestled for many notable promotions, including MLW, GCW, NJPW and now AEW.

Prior to his stint with AEW, Lio Rush even wrestled for Mexican promotion AAA. After his debut at AEW Double or Nothing, Vince McMahon's rival Tony Khan signed Lio Rush as part of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

