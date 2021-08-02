AEW's Malakai Black makes his stunning PWG debut at Mystery Vortex 7

AEW star Malakai Black made his PWG debut at the Mystery Vortex 7 show, the promotion's first show since December 2019.

Black, who previously went by the name Aleister Black, was let go from WWE on June 2nd. A little over a month later, at AEW: Road Rager, Malakai Black made his debut for Tony Khan's promotion. Since then, the former NXT Champion has been vocal about his desire to perform against the best the business has to offer.

Malakai Black took another step towards it by appearing at the recent PWG: Mystery Vortex 7 in the closing moments of the event. As expected, the Los Angeles crowd gave the AEW star a thunderous reception.

Black saved PWG World Champion Bandido and Brody King from an onslaught by a newly-formed stable consisting of Black Taurus, Flamita, and Super Dragon.

Malakai Black then grabbed the microphone and announced that he would also appear at PWG's September 26th event. It looks like Black could compete in a six-way clash at the show, teaming up with Brody King and Bandido to square off against the aforementioned heel trio.

Black's debut has also opened up doors for many other dream matches for him in PWG.

Which other AEW stars showed up at PWG: Mystery Vortex 7?

Before Malakai Black's surprising debut, three other AEW stars also made their presence felt at PWG: Mystery Vortex 7. In the semi-main event of the show, fan-favorite Orange Cassidy picked up a win against The Dark Order's Evil Uno in a fun-back-forth contest.

Apart from that, AEW regular JD Drake, a part of The Wingmen stable alongside Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon, and Cezar Bononi, also made an appearance. The bruiser lost a hard-hitting affair against Brody King.

Are you excited about Malakai Black's AEW debut? Do you want him to become a regular presence in PWG? Sound off in the comments section below.

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated.

Edited by Vedant Jain