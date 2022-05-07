Malakai Black names surprising star he wants to work with in AEW

AEW star Malakai Black recently stated that he would like to work with Sonny Kiss, whom he rates very highly.

Sonny Kiss has not appeared much on AEW television but makes constant appearances on All Elite Wrestling's YouTube shows Dark and Elevation.

The leader of the House of Black recently made an appearance on the Universal Wrestling Podcast. He stated that he admires her athleticism and recognizes the potential she has.

"I just look a lot at their younger guys, that I know that I can do a lot with and like, some of them, you might not realize, because not everybody looks at us in the way I do. Sometimes I just see potential and I’m like, if I focus on there’s one thing with this person, that I know that I can, you know, bring it out. And one of those people is also like, someone like Sonny who is athletically so gifted, but she has a different platform and she’s viewed as different." [H/T WrestleZone]

Sonny Kiss @SonnyKissXO #BadRomance4evr Joey constantly pushed me to great! Our rivalry. Our partnership. Our genuine friendship. He always strived to be the best & entertain. I am forever grateful that AEW paired us because I’ve grown so much! I’ll always support u wherever! Love you, Joseph! Joey constantly pushed me to great! Our rivalry. Our partnership. Our genuine friendship. He always strived to be the best & entertain. I am forever grateful that AEW paired us because I’ve grown so much! I’ll always support u wherever! Love you, Joseph! ❤️#BadRomance4evr https://t.co/4Z9wzepcqZ

Sonny Kiss being the next star to be inducted into the House of Black will certainly make for exciting television.

Malakai Black also wants to work with Keith Lee and other top AEW stars

During a chat on the Universal Wrestling Podcast, the man formerly known as Aleister Black also stated that he would like to work with the likes of Hangman Page, Keith Lee and Shane "Swerve" Strickland in the future.

“Myself against Hangman at some point relatively soon, but I’ve never tangled with Keith Lee, that’d be cool,” he said. “Swerve, one of the kids that I have mentored for a very long time. I still do to this day. Darby, there’s all these really intriguing little matches and stories that we can create with a guy like him because he’s very similar, in his mindset to me. He’s different." [H/T WrestleZone]

The prospect of Malakai Black and Hangman Page facing each other as well as the House of Black feuding with Keith Lee and Shane Strickland is very enticing.

