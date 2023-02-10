AEW's Malakai Black opens up about an injury that could have killed him

Malakai Black is one of the most popular stars in all of AEW, but one small injury could have cost him everything, including his life!

Wrestling is an extremely dangerous sport, even at the best of times, with injuries being commonplace in promotions all over the world. AEW has had its fair share of injuries in recent years, with the 2022 Forbidden Door event being cited as a "cursed" event due to the number of top stars who missed it because of being hurt.

Malakai Black has also had to deal with injuries in AEW, with the Dutchman reportedly coming out of the 2021 Full Gear event with an injury that, while not severe, went on to show just how easy it is to get hurt in a wrestling ring.

However, some of the smallest injuries can often be the most severe, as Malakai Black explained in an interview with KNOTFEST that one small cut on his leg turned into something that could have killed him.

“I think the first seven years of my career were spent being wrong about everything. Nothing worked. I was either being the ‘I’m a babyface’ or ‘I’m a good guy’ you know, or ‘I’m a bad guy.’ There was no nuance in it, and I got this horrendous injury. I had this little cut on the inner part of my thigh and it got so infected that I nearly died. I’m a very stubborn individual, my wife will tell you, I don’t go to hospitals, I don’t go to doctors. I have to literally be on the brink of death before I go somewhere.” [1:09:51-1:10:27]

Malakai Black even revealed that his brother works in a hospital, prompting him to bring up an old joke that his family makes when it comes to Black's stubbornness.

“My brother is an anaesthesiologist and an assistant surgeon, so I should go there, you know what I mean? The joke’s always been I put him in the hospital and he fixes it.” [1:10:32-1:10:43]

Malakai Black is currently in a feud with Eddie Kingston

The House of Black has been riding high since returning to AEW on the Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite in November 2022, scoring five successive wins since returning to action.

But it's not the wins and losses that matter to the House of Black, it's how corruptable the rest of the roster is, with their most recent targets being Eddie Kingston and Ortiz.

Malakai Black and Brody King defeated Kingston and Ortiz on the January 13th edition of Rampage, which has since led to the two men drifting further and further apart, with the Mad King even assaulting Ortiz with a chair.

Black stated in a pre-taped segment on the most recent edition of Dynamite that he never wanted Kingston to join the House of Black, but rather needed to showcase to the world how easy it is to turn people against each other.

