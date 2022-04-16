"He's gonna kick the s**t out of you" - AEW's Malakai Black's teammate heaps praise on former WWE star

AEW star Malakai Black's House of Black teammate Brody King had a lot of positive things to say about Buddy Matthews.

The House of Black is one of the most popular factions in All Elite Wrestling. Malakai Black started the group, recruiting Brody King at first, before adding former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Matthews to the mix.

On the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Brody King gave his thoughts on Buddy Matthews.

“Yeah, but he looks — I feel like if Buddy looked just like a normal guy, it might be a little bit more jarring,” said Brody King. “But, he is so unbelievably jacked that it's like almost like — I don't know of another person that really looks the way he does. You got like Brian Cage or like someone else. But like, Buddy’s is just just like this massive human with like the most muscle definition I've ever seen. He looks like he's gonna kick the s**t out of you at all times and he's unbelievably athletic.” (h/t: Fightful)

Brody King wants to make the House of Black a staple in AEW

Brody King has stated that he intends to establish the House of Black further and make it a staple in the company.

“I mean, we're always talking about what we can do to make it more than what it is,” Brody said. “Even if it's not like now, but when. We haven't really discussed adding new people because we're just — with Buddy and I being so new to the company, and I mean, even Malakai has only been there since August, we're still trying to really establish ourselves and make the House of Black, like, a staple in AEW."

King stated that the fact the faction was created in AEW is what makes it unique.

Because it's one of the few things in AEW, that was created there. You had a lot of things that were created elsewhere that are kind of brought there and have gotten over there, but [The House of Black], in essence, has been fully created at AEW.”

House of Black was recently involved in a feud with Fuego Del Sol. Their previous feud with the Varsity Blonds is still referenced as Julia Hart sports a black eye patch event today. Could we see either of them in the group in future?

