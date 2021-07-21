AEW's Mark Henry provides an update on his in-ring return

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry joined AEW on May 30, 2021, at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. It was announced that the World's Strongest Man would be joining the commentary team for the company's upcoming show, AEW Rampage. Rampage will premiere on August 13, 2021, at 10 pm ET and will be a weekly show.

Mark Henry appeared on the Battleground Podcast to touch upon a number of topics.

The first question he answered was regarding his return to the squared circle. The host of the show asked if he was getting it ready for his final match and if Henry's fans could see it happen on AEW.

The WWE Hall Of Famer said that his in-ring return will definitely happen on AEW. However, Henry said that it won't happen anytime soon as he is still nursing a few injuries.

"Well, it's definitely gonna happen in AEW. It's not gonna be anytime soon I think. I want to be a 100%. I'm still nursing injuries from four years ago. Like wrestling business is a tough business, it's not meant for everybody. Um, being in my home state it'll be cool to be able to do that but just not this current time. I'm here in Austin, can't wait to get to Garland, three-hour drive," Henry said.

It's interesting to note that Mark Henry said he will definitely make his return to the squared circle. A few months ago, Henry shared a picture documenting his body transformation which sent his fans into a frenzy.

When did AEW's Mark Henry last wrestle?

Mark Henry in Saudi Arabia

Mark Henry's last in-ring appearance was at the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, where he was one of the participants of the Royal Rumble match.

In terms of singles matches, his last one was against Braun Strowman on an episode of RAW in May 2017.

Mark Henry is a bonafide legend and his illustrious career deserves a fitting end. Many AEW stars will jump at the opportunity to face Henry in his final few matches inside the ring.

If you use any quotes, please backlink the Battleground Podcast and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda.

Edited by Alan John