"Worst commentator ever" - Top AEW star slams Jim Ross on Being The Elite 

One half of AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks, Matt Jackson, slammed legendary commentator Jim Ross on the latest episode of Being The Elite.

JR is currently a part of AEW's broadcast team and has expressed disdain over The Young Bucks's over-the-top antics in recent weeks on AEW Dynamite.

On this week's edition of Being The Elite, Matt Jackson addressed Jim Ross's disparaging comments against The Young Bucks, among other things.

Matt stated he was displeased with JR's comments about how the AEW Tag Team Champions were "unmatched" against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. The AEW star argued that he and his brother Nick have been performing on the top-level longer than anyone else in AEW.

"The other day Jim Ross - world's worst commentator - hit a line about how unmatched we are against Jon and Eddie. Now, why exactly is that? After all, we are the world-class tag team that's been doing this longer than anyone and at a higher level than anybody else. I mean we are the AEW World Tag Team Champions, not them Jim," said Matt Jackson

Matt Jackson also explained that Moxley and Kingston are hardly a coherent unit as they were rivals until last year. The AEW star further said that just because he and his brother wear costly sneakers and headbands doesn't make them less "tough."

"In fact, last year, these two men were at each other's throats. I barely call them a tag team. Is it because they are tougher than us? What because we wear outrageous headbands and luxury sneakers and smug looks on our faces?" said Matt Jackson

Will Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston become new AEW Tag Team Champions?

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will enter AEW Double or Nothing 2021 as the favorites to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions.

The two are already working as a well-oiled unit despite joining forces only in February. Fans have enjoyed their chemistry so far and are eagerly waiting to see them give The Young Bucks a resounding beating at the pay-per-view on May 30th.

