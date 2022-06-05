Max Caster makes a bold claim about being AEW Champion; WWE legend's son reacts

Max Caster took to Twitter to announce his plans for next week's Dynamite and his intention to become the Interim AEW World Champion.

CM Punk, who won the world championship at Double or Nothing, announced on the latest episode of Rampage that he was injured and will need to undergo surgery. As a result, Tony Khan has announced a tournament to crown an interim champion in his absence.

Following the announcement, Caster took to Twitter to express his desire to win the tournament. He stated that he cannot wait to achieve his dream of being a champion and claimed that no one would beat him.

"YO! LISTEN! I can't wait to fulfill my dream of being Interim AEW World Champion! No one will ever beat me. I'll be Interim Champ for life! Because everyone loves the Acclaimed. Platinum Max FOREVER," Caster wrote.

His new ally and Gunn Club member Colten Gunn responded to the tweet by saying that he would be cheering on for his friend.

"Im cheering for you buddy!!! scissor squad stand up."

You can check out the exchange below:

The road to crowning the new Interim AEW World Champion

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a series of matches that will see the promotion crown an interim world champion in the absence of CM Punk.

The series of matches will be known as the 'Interim World Championship Eliminator Series' and is all set to begin on Dynamite next week and end at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

First, we will have a battle royal to kick things off on the promotion's flagship show. The winner of that bout will then face former World Champion Jon Moxley later in the night.

On the New Japan Pro-Wrestling side, coveted champions Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto will face each other in an eliminator match at Dominion for the right to compete at Forbidden Door.

The winners of the respective promotions will face each other to be crowned the interim world champion.

It remains to be seen who will come out of Forbidden Door as the new Interim AEW World Champion on June 26.

