"They're giving me the ball to run with" - AEW's Mercedes Martinez reflects on her legacy in women's wrestling

AEW star Mercedes Martinez is a seasoned veteran of the business at the age of 41, and has left a lasting legacy on women's wrestling.

Martinez made her debut back in 2000 and has held championships in eighteen different promotions. She has competed in some of the biggest companies in the world including WWE, IMPACT Wrestling and AEW.

Speaking on the most recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Mercedes Martinez was credited for having a lasting legacy on women's wrestling. Here's what she had to say:

“I take a lot of pride in when companies give me a title because they’re giving me the ball to run with, and bring their women’s division to another level. And that’s what I really take pride in, just bringing the women’s division, women’s wrestling levelling up the tendency of the women’s wresting and that’s what I take pride in. Anytime a company gives me a title, that’s really what they’re doing they’re saying ‘take the ball, bring this company or this division to a different level so everyone can see what we’re all out about.” [1:36-2:03]

So after holding titles in eighteen different promotions, does Martinez have a special place in her heart for all of these previous title wins?

“I’ve had a lot of championships, I take them all they all have their own mementos in my brain. They have their own category as to where they were and when I got them in my career. So I really do enjoy taking titles.” [2:04-2:17]

She now sits on top of the ROH Women's Division (sort of) as the current Interim Women's Champion, winning the belt at the 2022 "Supercard of Honor" event over WrestleMania weekend.

Mercedes Martinez has an opportunity to add another championship to her collection

On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Martinez will get the opportunity to add another memento to her collection as she attempts to unify her Interim ROH Women's Championship with current champion Deonna Purrazzo.

Elsewhere on the show at the time of writing, the other matches announced for the show are Bobby Fish vs. Jeff Hardy for a spot in the Owen Hart Cup. Wardlow will also take on a mystery opponent who has been hand picked by MJF.

Do you think Mercedes Martinez will win the title? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit AEW Unrestricted with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top? Deonna Purrazzo Mercedes Martinez 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell