AEW's Mercedes Mone has a message for promotion competing against WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Mercedes Mone has been one of the most consistent women on the AEW roster. She currently holds the TBS, NJPW Strong Women's, and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championships and has been defending every title regularly.
The CEO won the RevPro Undisputed British Championship from Mina Shirakawa at the WrestleDynasty pay-per-view. This was the first time that Mercedes defended the aforementioned title. She was scheduled to wrestle at RevPro the same night as WrestleMania Night 2.
The TBS Champion squared off against Kanji, one of the most promising talents on the independent circuit. The duo wrestled a highly athletic match for almost 20 minutes before the CEO defeated the young star.
Following the win, Mercedes Mone took to X/Twitter and thanked RevPro and Kanji for the match.
"UK thank you for say Ello to your #RevProCEO @KanjiDuku was a technician magician, bringing artistry and skill to the ring like no other. I got some stiff competition, But I’m still the greatest Undisputed British Woman's championship of all time. So @RevProUK, who's ready to hop on the Moné Train next!" she wrote.
Mercedes Mone states the difference between All In and WrestleMania
AEW has managed to build All In as its own WrestleMania. Mercedes Mone recently talked about how the two shows are different.
While writing in Mone Mag, the CEO said that WWE stars have a hectic WrestleMania week, while All In has a lighter schedule.
"When you're prepping for WrestleMania, you're kind of worn down by the time you get to the big day, as each day is stacked with press and events. The big difference is that the WWE is in town for a whole week during their event, where we're not in the UK yet. I'm not sure what press and events we will be doing next week, but I'll be sure to do as much as I can to ensure this is promoted as much as possible," she wrote.
It will be interesting to see who will be the TBS Champion at All In Texas.
