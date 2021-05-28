"Greatest manager of all time" - AEW star heaps praise on Lana 

AEW star Miro has opined that his wife and WWE RAW Superstar Lana is the "greatest" manager of all time.

Lana began her career as a manager to Miro in 2013, known as Rusev back then, but gradually saw herself transition to in-ring competition. She's currently a part of a tag team with Naomi on the Red brand.

300 days training and living in a hotel room away from home got me this far. So I wonder what will happen now I’ve moved here to see just how far I can take my dream?! Let’s find out, shall we? #Dungeon @NatbyNature @TJWilson pic.twitter.com/3xbITJnbVN — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) May 20, 2021

In an interview with the New York Post, the TNT Champion discussed several topics, including Lana finally finding her footing in WWE and the two working separately after years of performing in the same promotion.

The AEW star stated that despite higher-ups asking her to become an in-ring competitor overnight, Lana didn't budge and took it in her stride. Miro disclosed that The Ravishing Russian is dedicated to her craft and spends half the week training with Natalya and TJ Wilson at their academy.

"It’s great to see her success. We all know she’s the greatest manager of all time and all of a sudden they decided to make her a professional wrestler. And you know what she did, she rolled up her sleeves, she put down the microphone and said, alright, I’m gonna be a professional wrestler and now she’s away from me, she’s away from home. Half the week she goes and trains with Nattie and TJ (Wilson) in The Dungeon," said Miro

Miro further praised Lana, saying that she has improved tremendously in the ring and is one of the "toughest" competitors. The AEW star revealed he was proud of her resilience and is optimistic to see her become the women's champion soon.

"But you can see, it’s obvious, it’s absolutely the most improved. It’s 100 percent Lana, CJ my wife, and also she proved she is the toughest woman or man in the business because she went through nine tables that no man or woman have ever done. So our family, our household are history-makers and I cannot be more proud of her, her resilience and her continuing to improve so she can become champion sooon," said Miro

Miro will be in action at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

At AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Miro will defend his TNT Championship against Lance Archer. Miro was confronted by Archer after he defeated Darby Allin to win the title on the May 12th edition of AEW Dynamite.

The heavyweights could tear the house down on May 30th, though a title change doesn't seem to be on the cards. Miro seems destined to have a long and dominant run as the TNT Champion.

Do you see Lana becoming RAW Women's Champion in the future? Do you think Miro's run as the TNT Champion will be cut short at AEW Double or Nothing 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.