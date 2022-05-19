AEW's Miro set to appear in new TV show

AEW star Miro has been a busy man during his lengthy absence from wrestling. A trailer for a new TV show that he is a part of was recently released.

The Redeemer hasn't featured in AEW since November 2021, with many reports stating that the former TNT Champion was recovering from injuries. However, he has been busy filming a TV show that will air this year entitled "East New York."

The AEW star's wife CJ Perry took to Twitter to reveal the first official teaser trailer of the show that will air on CBS in the United States. The show will follow a recently promoted police officer incorporating new ways of trying to make the rough parts of New York a better place.

"So proud of @ToBeMiro doing his first pilot and for @CBS !!!!!! Miro plays the greatest villain no matter what genre of storytelling he is in ! Catch him on #EastNewYork !" said CJ Perry.

It's unclear at the time of writing when the show will officially air, however it will be interesting to see how the story progresses and how The Redeemer's character is involved.

Miro was extremely dominant as the AEW TNT Champion

The AEW TNT Championship has been passed around between Cody Rhodes, Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky in recent months. However, when The Redeemer was champion, there was no stopping him.

The former WWE star dethroned Darby Allin in May 2021 to become champion and would go on to hold the title for a total of 140 days. He was eventually dethroned by Sammy Guevara in September 2021.

During his reign, he was able to defend his championship a total of eight times, including twice on pay-per-view. The Redeemer bested the likes of Eddie Kingston, Lance Archer and Brian Pillman Jr. during his reign, and is widely considered one of the greatest champions in AEW's short history.

Do you think The Redeemer will regain his title when he returns? Let us know in the comments section down below!

