"Dumb fat b**ch" - AEW star MJF accuses legendary host Rosie O'Donnell of stealing

AEW star MJF didn't hold back while talking about the legendary TV show host, Rosie O'Donnell, and how she and her team declined the offer to interview him.

For the unversed, MJF appeared on The Rosie O'Donnell Show as a kid, where he sang "You Are My Sunshine" by Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell. The AEW star also spoke about his career aspirations on the show, saying he wanted to become either a pro-wrestler or an opera singer.

However, as per MJF, O'Donnell declined to interview him recently when he and his team reached out to her. Appearing on the Game Marks podcast, The leader of the Pinnacle stated that he wanted to help the host as she has been away from the limelight for quite a long time now, while he's on top of the world.

The AEW star explained that the reason O'Donnell declined his offer could be because she owes him money from the first time he appeared on her show. The Salt of the Earth revealed that he was sickened by the fact she stole from a 5-year old kid.

"Rosie is a dumb fat b**ch. Keep that in, don't edit it out. We tried to reach out to her several times. I would be giving her the rub by the way, not the other way around. She desperately needs the limelight right now. I'm on top of the world. We thought it would be interesting if we could have another interview while I'm on top of the world. To my knowledge, her people declined, probably out of fear for me showing the world that she still owes me money from the last time I did an interview with her. I was never compensated. She stole money from a five-year-old, who does that? Sickening. I got Shrek ears and a $25 coupon to Dunkin Donuts," he said," (H/T - Fightful).

MJF will face Sammy Guevara on the 30th June edition of AEW Dynamite

While it remains to be seen how the long-standing feud between MJF and Rosie O'Donnell culminates, before that, the Pinnacle leader will have the chance to settle his differences with Sammy Guevara.

The two will headline the June 30th edition of AEW Dynamite, which will mark the show's return to its usual Wednesday night slot. The two rising stars of AEW have been trading barbs on Twitter in recent days, and it will be intriguing to see who comes up on top.

Where do you think MJF's "feud" with Rosie O'Donnell is headed? Who should win the match between MJF and Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below!

