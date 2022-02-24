×
Create
Notifications

"Thank you" - MJF breaks character after his heartbreaking promo on AEW Dynamite 

The Pinnacle leader stole the show on AEW Dynamite.
The Pinnacle leader stole the show on AEW Dynamite.
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon 1
Modified Feb 24, 2022 08:36 AM IST
News

MJF seemingly broke character recently and thanked AEW fans after delivering an emotional promo on this week's episode of Dynamite.

The Pinnacle leader poured his heart out on the Wednesday night show while recalling the hardships he faced during his school days, where he was constantly bullied for being a Jew. Moreover, he also revealed that he looked up to CM Punk when he was young.

The AEW star then tore apart his childhood hero for betraying his fans by leaving the business in 2014 and vowed that he would never do the same. Not just the crowd, but the promo even left CM Punk stunned, who made his way out of the ring, asking MJF if the story was true.

Moments after this, The Salt of the Earth took to Twitter to admit that delivering the promo on AEW Dynamite was the "hardest" moment of his life yet. Furthermore, he also thanked fans and viewers. Check out his tweet below:

"That was the hardest moment of my life. Thank you," tweeted Maxwell Jacob Freidman
That was the hardest moment of my life. Thank you.

It's safe to say MJF's promo on this week's episode wasn't just one of his best promos but also one of the best in AEW's history.

Could MJF hand CM Punk another loss at AEW Revolution 2022?

On the February 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite, The Pinnacle leader defeated Punk in the latter's hometown Chicago. The nearly 45-minute match was either man's best outing in All Elite Wrestling, ending with Maxwell Jacob Friedman using his stablemate Wardlow's help for the shocking win.

He tells no lies and this promo was as real as it gets from a real one. Thanks Max. I’m grateful. 🥲🖤 #AEWDynamite #AEW #MJF #CMPunk https://t.co/jLDmEvhlnu

However, at Revolution 2022, CM Punk and MJF will meet again, this time in a Dog Collar match, which promises to be a much more brutal encounter than the first one. The clash is easily the most hyped one on the March 6th event card, which features many of the company's bigwigs.

Also Read Article Continues below

What did you make of The Salt of the Earth's promo on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Booker T sees a lot of himself in a female AEW star. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी