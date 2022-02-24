"Thank you" - MJF breaks character after his heartbreaking promo on AEW Dynamite 

MJF seemingly broke character recently and thanked AEW fans after delivering an emotional promo on this week's episode of Dynamite.

The Pinnacle leader poured his heart out on the Wednesday night show while recalling the hardships he faced during his school days, where he was constantly bullied for being a Jew. Moreover, he also revealed that he looked up to CM Punk when he was young.

The AEW star then tore apart his childhood hero for betraying his fans by leaving the business in 2014 and vowed that he would never do the same. Not just the crowd, but the promo even left CM Punk stunned, who made his way out of the ring, asking MJF if the story was true.

Moments after this, The Salt of the Earth took to Twitter to admit that delivering the promo on AEW Dynamite was the "hardest" moment of his life yet. Furthermore, he also thanked fans and viewers. Check out his tweet below:

"That was the hardest moment of my life. Thank you," tweeted Maxwell Jacob Freidman

It's safe to say MJF's promo on this week's episode wasn't just one of his best promos but also one of the best in AEW's history.

Could MJF hand CM Punk another loss at AEW Revolution 2022?

On the February 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite, The Pinnacle leader defeated Punk in the latter's hometown Chicago. The nearly 45-minute match was either man's best outing in All Elite Wrestling, ending with Maxwell Jacob Friedman using his stablemate Wardlow's help for the shocking win.

However, at Revolution 2022, CM Punk and MJF will meet again, this time in a Dog Collar match, which promises to be a much more brutal encounter than the first one. The clash is easily the most hyped one on the March 6th event card, which features many of the company's bigwigs.

