'I'm going to do something big, big, big' - AEW's new giant Satnam Singh has a message for his Indian fans (Exclusive)

The AEW roster recently saw the addition of a new big man named Satnam Singh. Hailing from India, this man sat down for an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling and sent a message to his many fans back home.

Satnam Singh also told Sportskeeda that he plans on becoming the biggest wrestler in the world.

Satnam Singh wants to make a big mark in India through AEW

When Satnam Singh was asked what his goals in AEW were, he said the following:

"I want to be one of the biggest wrestlers in the world. I want to be next level in India. The next upcoming star. I want to be the wrestler everyone is excited to know about in the coming future. I want to make a big mark in India through AEW.", said Satnam Singh.

Currently, Satnam Singh is training at the Nightmare Factory with QT Marshall and Cody Rhodes. It's early days in his AEW run and no, he hasn't figured out a finisher yet. That said, he remains optimistic about making a splash in the company. Singh had this message for India's AEW fanbase:

"All I’ll say is wait, I’m going to do something big, big, big. See you all!", said Singh.

As someone who's operating at the top of his game, Singh offered a few words of advice to those who wish to follow in his footsteps:

"My only message is whether you’re in wrestling or any other sport, just keep working hard. Focus on what you’re doing right now. One day you’ll reach your dream, reach your goal. I’ll only say focus and be patient. That’s it.", said Singh.

Fans can catch AEW Dynamite and Rampage in India only on Eurosport.

If you're using quotes from this article, make sure you give a H/T to Sportskeeda.

