AEW's newest addition takes a dig at promotion executive

AEW's newest addition took a massive dig at a top executive from the company. In an ideal world, this could result in massive ramifications.

Ad

Speedball Mike Bailey made his AEW debut last week on Dynamite as he defeated Beast Mortos in the semifinal of the International Championship eliminator. If he wins the tournament, he will be taking on Kenny Omega for the International Title.

In the build-up to that, the former TNA Wrestling star took aim at Omega on X/Twitter, and it was something that was seen as provocative by Omega and his fans. Replying to a video of the Executive Vice President talking about the tournament, Mike Bailey wrote:

Ad

Trending

“The best on the planet, eh? 🌎🇨🇦.”

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

That was clearly a taunt directed at Kenny Omega, and he will see it as a direct attack on his credentials. It will be interesting to see what happens next.

What did Speedball Mike Bailey say after signing with AEW?

Tony Khan announced the signing of Speedball Mike Bailey in February during an episode of Collision. It was done in the form of a video package.

Ad

As soon as it was aired, Mike Bailey took to Twitter to send out a message to his fans and also to the company where he was going to go and work.

“I have been blessed for my whole career with unlimited support from all over the world. I can't thank you all enough. My biggest accomplishment in life has been making every year my best year yet, and I am extremely excited to keep that going in @AEW!" he wrote.

He is clearly excited at the prospect of working in the company and with his debut now out of the way, one can only imagine all the stars he will face off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback