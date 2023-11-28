AEW's newest signing potentially revealed based on recent trademark filing

AEW recently filed a trademark, which could indicate that an indie wrestler is set to be signed by the company, considering his history with the current All Elite star, Nick Wayne.

Nick Wayne has been an active member of the AEW roster for the past few months after making his debut on Dynamite earlier this year at only 18 years of age. Prior to making his debut on the Jacksonville-based promotion, Nick used to perform on the Game Changer Wrestling promotion.

During his time on the indie promotion, Nick Wayne teamed up with Jordan Oliver to win the GCW tag team championship under the name "East West Express." Meanwhile, the Jacksonville-based promotion has filed a trademark on the name, "East West Express." The trademark description reads that the term will be used for merchandise:

"Mark for: EAST WEST EXPRESS™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Tank tops; T-shirts."

Tony Khan's promotion of filing the trademark on the indie tag team name could very well mean that Jordan Oliver might be heading for his All Elite debut sooner rather than later. Furthermore, Oliver could also reunite with Nick Wayne.

The 24-year-old Jordan Oliver has made a name for himself performing on various indie wrestling promotions and is currently a member of the GCW roster.

Jordan Oliver expressed his desire to sign with AEW

Earlier this year, GCW wrestler Jordan Oliver expressed his thoughts of joining the All Elite promotion after his former tag team partner, Nick Wayne, made his debut. In an interview with Straight Talk Wrestling, Oliver stated:

“Right now, because I’m tag team partners with Nick Wayne, he’s currently signed to AEW, debuting [in July]. So I would sign with AEW to team with Nick more because that’s someone that I’m so close with, and I feel like we have so much potential to be a legendary tag team." (H/T Fightful)

Only time will reveal if and when Jordan Oliver reunites with Nick Wayne in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and if the company filing a trademark on their tag team name actually means something.