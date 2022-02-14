AEW star Nyla Rose breaks character to praise former WWE manager

Nyla Rose might be a heel in AEW, but that didn't stop her from praising former WWE manager Vickie Guerrero.

Vickie Guerrero has been in AEW for a long time now. She managed Andrade El Idolo when he first showed up in the company. However, she switched her allegiance to the Native Beast.

Speaking on Good Morning Washington, the former AEW Women's Champion said the following:

“It’s a little bit of pressure, but in all honesty, it’s a lot of pride,” Nyla said. “I feel so proud that this woman with this incredible legacy, you know, part of this amazing, like you said, world-renowned wrestling family. You could go anywhere in the world and say, ‘Guerrero,’ anybody knows who you’re talking about. Chose to be along my side. So it’s really cool and it’s an immense sense of pride from me. And I just want to go out there every day and make Vickie proud that she chose the right person.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

Nyla Rose spoke about wanting to be an inspiration for her community.

“It means a lot. There are a lot of eyes on me at any given moment,” Rose stated. “I just want to do my communities proud, so it was a little bit of pressure. But I like that pressure because it keeps me on the straight and narrow and it keeps me having goals in mind and it gives me something to push for.”

Nyla Rose picked up a big win on AEW Dynamite over a former WWE star

Despite being one of the top heels in the company. Nyla Rose lost some of the direction that she initially had during her run in AEW. However, on Dynamite a few days back, she picked up a huge win over Ruby Soho.

This was a rematch between the two as the former WWE star defeated Nyla Rose in the TBS Championship tournament. Now the two women have a record of one and one against each other. So it is possible that we could see the third match at the Revolution pay-per-view.

