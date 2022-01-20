AEW's Nyla Rose has tested positive for COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has become inescapable in recent weeks, and unfortunately, another AEW star has contracted the virus. This time, it's former women's champion, Nyla Rose.

Rose had a very promising start in 2022. She has had zero losses and two wins so far, with a tag team win on AEW Dark, and a recent victory in a trios match on AEW Rampage.

Since she tested positive, Nyla will miss AEW's trip to not only her home state of Washington D.C, and a show for "Enjoy Wrestling." The latter is a highly progressive promotion that celebrates wrestlers from the LGBTQ community.

While it has not been confirmed when Rose tested positive, strict protocols will be put in place for anyone who has come into contact with her.

As mentioned earlier, a trios bout on Rampage, featuring Kris Statlander, Leyla Hirsch, Red Velvet, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny, was the most recent match that the "Native Beast" had competed in.

AEW Dynamite will take place in Nyla Rose's home state

The "Native Beast" would have been the hometown queen if she had been medically cleared for this week's AEW programming. Both Dynamite, and the Rampage taping will occur in the "Entertainment and Sports Arena" in Washington D.C.

The show has been loaded with exciting matches and must-see moments that will surely leave fans talking for weeks. Fans in attendance will see the return of former world champion Jon Moxley and current TNT champion Cody Rhodes.

Matches on the card include CM Punk taking on Shawn Spears, The Acclaimed taking on Darby Allin and Sting, and the in-ring debut of Brody King as he and Malakai Black take on the Varsity Blondes.

Every member of the Sportskeeda team wishes Nyla Rose a speedy recovery and hopes that she gets well soon.

