Pac crowned the first-ever All-Atlantic Champion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

The first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion was crowned at Forbidden Door as Miro, Malakai Black, Pac and Clark Connors battled it out in a four-way match.

In the early moments of the match, the two former NXT Champions fought outside the ring as Miro unloaded on Connors in the ring corner. Miro then hit the latter with a big body slam on the outside.

Malakai Black and Miro then came face-to-face in the ring, which led to a huge pop from the crowd. The two exchanged punches but the latter got the better of the former and knocked him out of the ring. He then hit Pac with a Samoan Drop.

Pac escaped a crossbody from Miro by shoving him into the post on the outside. He got back into the ring and ran into a lariat from Connors. Miro hit Pac with a big boot and locked in the Game Over. Malakai broke it up by spitting black mist in Miro's face and then hit the Black Mass on the Bulgarian.

Black then locked in a submission on Connors but Pac broke it up with a 450 splash and then locked in the Rings of Saturn to tap Clark Connors out and become the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far