AEW's Paul Wight heaps praise on Four Horsewomen

AEW commentator Paul Wight has heaped praise on Four Horsewomen, stating that they have changed the women's division.

WWE's Four Horsewomen, consisting of current RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks, have revolutionized the women's wrestling business. Initially making their names on the NXT brand, all four of these women yielded even greater success on the main roster by becoming women's champions. Apart from Bayley, the rest of these women have even headlined WWE's marquee pay-per-view, WrestleMania.

Speaking to Wrestling With The Week, Paul Wight stated that these women have equally helped elevate the standard of women's wrestling. The former WWE superstar also praised Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, stating that both women are equally talented performers:

"I've said the same thing before about Becky (Lynch), Charlotte (Flair), Sasha (Banks), and Bayley. Those girls changed how people look at women's professional wrestling Becky Lynch is one of my favorite wrestlers of all time. I've never seen anyone wrestle without talking or telling, just her execution in the ring. When she's hustling to beat someone, every cover is more desperate and more intense. She had that gift to have a second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth gear and puts that time in. Charlotte is a crazy athlete and a whole other level. To see them get the recognition they deserve because they started that," Paul Wight said.

Paul Wight's statement couldn't be more agreeable as they have changed the perception of the people who used to think that women's wrestling is all about pillow fights.

Paul Wight heaps praise on Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa Unsanctioned Lights out match

Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa is the greatest women’s rivalry in AEW!!! pic.twitter.com/mHOjwSl2Dc — NO FILTER (@pipebombzz) March 20, 2021

Paul Wight further added that the match between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker raised the bar for the women's division in AEW. He even mentioned that these women went extreme, which fans won't see in WWE's women's division:

"You never know when two girls are going to go out there and bodyslam each other on thumbtacks like Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker and bust each other open. "That would never....NEVER happen (in WWE). When I saw that, I was like, 'Oh my God, this is great. Oh, someone is going to get in trouble.' There are two women that raised the wrestling bar"

There's no denying that Rosa and Baker grabbed headlines when they fought each other. Both women left no stone unturned in destroying each other. The bout also saw blood pouring down from their heads.

