"Going to therapy has helped me out" - AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs breaks character to discuss his family and mental health

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs recently opened up and broke away from his mean, on-screen persona to discuss the importance of mental health, family tragedy and how going to therapy has helped him in his personal life.

Hobbs is one of the fastest rising stars in AEW, and as a member of Team Taz, he has been strongly showcased on shows like Rampage, where Taz and stablemate Ricky Starks provide commentary.

But it hasn't been easy for the big man, who during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, revealed that he has turned to therapy as a way to help maintain a strong level of mental health after losing both his brother and his mother since joining AEW.

“I have great people around me. Also going to therapy has helped me out, not having those feelings jumbled. If you have too much bottled in, it can destroy you, you just have to find a way to get it out. Wrestling was always a way for my family to connect, we would have parties where the family comes over to watch wrestling. It was always a way to connect the family.” said Hobbs. [15:59-16:39]

Powerhouse Hobbs revealed that he lost his mother only a month before his match at the 'Grand Slam' edition of AEW Rampage, where he faced CM Punk.

Could Powerhouse Hobbs grab the brass ring this Sunday?

Sunday's AEW Revolution pay-per-view could be one of the biggest opportunities of Powerhouse Hobbs' career. He will take part in the six-man, Face of the Revolution ladder match. The winner of the contest will earn a TNT Championship match in the future, a belt that is currently being firmly held by Sammy Guevara.

Along with Hobbs, the match will include Orange Cassidy, Wardlow Keith Lee and his stablemate Ricky Starks. Christian Cage or Ethan Page will fill the final spot, and that will be decided on this week's edition of AEW Rampage.

