AEW star breaks character to praise CM Punk

AEW Revolution takes place this Sunday. One of the Face of the Revolution ladder match participants, Powerhouse Hobbs, appeared on a recent episode of Rasslin to talk about his strategy for the match and dream matches, mentioning CM Punk to be one of his dream rivals.

CM Punk has had some stellar matches in his current AEW stint. He and Powerhouse Hobbs faced each other on the Grand Slam edition of Rampage, where Punk came out the victor.

Speaking on Rasslin about dream matches, Hobbs mentioned that CM Punk was on his list and how special that match was for him since it took place a month after his mother's passing.

“Punk was on my list, and I got a chance to do that... If you were to ask me, a year ago, two years ago, or three or five, if I were thinking about working him, actually getting the chance to. I would have told you, ‘No.’ But that was very up there for me, that was a very special match. Being because it was about a month, exactly a month since my mom passed away. So it meant a whole lot, and he knew that. It was a very special thing for me," Hobbs said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

CM Punk will be in action this Sunday on AEW Revolution

Revolution 2022 takes place this Sunday, and the card has taken shape for what is set to be a night of great wrestling action. Headlining the show, Adam Page and Adam Cole will fight for the AEW World championship.

CM Punk will also be in action at Revolution as he continues his rivalry with MJF in a dog collar match. The Best in the World seeks revenge after the Salt of The Earth handed him his first defeat in All Elite Wrestling on Dynamite.

Other vital matches include the Face of the Revolution ladder match, Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho, and Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa for the Women's World championship.

