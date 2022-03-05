"Those were my dudes growing up, man." - AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs reveals that these WWE Hall of Famers were his favorite tag team

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs recently appeared on an edition of Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about which tag team he looked up to growing up and what his reasoning was behind it. He said that he looked up to WWE Hall of Famers Harlem Heat, the team of Booker T and Stevie Ray.

Hobbs has been a part of AEW since 2020. He has had many impressive performances against the likes of CM Punk, Brian Cage, and Adam Page. This Sunday at Revolution, Hobbs finds himself in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match for a shot at the TNT Championship.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the Team Taz member revealed that his favorite tag-team growing up was the Harlem Heat and that they were his favorites not only because of the intimidation factor but also because they looked like him.

“Those were my dudes growing up, man. I just, just wish I would’ve had a matching durag, you know, to come out with, you know? But those were my guys growing up,” he said. “Like just the intimidation factor, how, you know they talked the same talk of jive that my grandparents talked, you know, it’s going to be all neckbone and sucka, you know? My grandparents said that stuff to a T. So those were my dudes growing up. Plus they look like me. That was, that was a good thing.” H/T Wrestling Inc.

You can check out the full segment below:

Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action this Sunday at AEW Revolution

Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action this Sunday at AEW Revolution in the second-ever Face of the Revolution Ladder match. He will be joined by his Team Tazz teammate and FTW Champion Ricky Starks, as well as Keith Lee, Wardlow, and Orange Cassidy. Either Ethan Page or Christian Cage will also be added to the bout.

Hobbs entered the ladder match after beating high-flyer and former Team Taz member Dante Martin.

Hobbs will have a shot at winning the TNT Championship if he can climb the ladder and grab the brass ring at Revolution. This is right up there with the biggest matches of his All Elite Wrestling career.

Do you think Powerhouse Hobbs will win the ladder match this Sunday at AEW Revolution? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha