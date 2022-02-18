"Time to prove why I'm handpicked" - Popular AEW star sends a strong message to Adam Cole

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite served up the first in-ring showdown between the two Adams of Bullet Club past: Adam Cole and Hangman Page. Adam Cole is the top-ranked challenger and appears to have set his sights on the AEW world title.

Following their war of words, Cole's buddies Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish descended upon the champion in a relentless attack. After Cole joined in on the beatdown, members of the Dark Order emerged for the save.

It has since been confirmed that Dark Order's #10 Preston Vance will challenge the undefeated Cole on this week's AEW Rampage; Vance addressed the clash, slamming the former NXT star as his inferior.

Pres10 @Pres10Vance #X #DarkOrder Time to prove why I’m handpicked. When it comes down to it between me and Cole I’m just the bigger, better, stronger man. As Brodie Lee used to always tell me “it’s time to do big boy shit”. #AEW #AEW Rampage #HandPicked Time to prove why I’m handpicked. When it comes down to it between me and Cole I’m just the bigger, better, stronger man. As Brodie Lee used to always tell me “it’s time to do big boy shit”. #AEW #AEWRampage #HandPicked #X #DarkOrder https://t.co/2YwDByqwmf

Preston Vance was brought into the Dark Order by the late former TNT Champion, Brodie Lee, hence his coining of the phrase "hand-picked". Preston was notably riled up following the attack, retaliating against security extras in the ring.

Adam Cole continues to build his super faction in AEW

A significant plot line since Kenny Omega's Full Gear loss has been the remodeling of the Elite to fit Cole's desire. The SuperKliq trio of Adam Cole and the Young Bucks has thus far been joined by Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly, with Bullet Club leader Jay White also set to enter the fold.

Unifying the Undisputed Era with the Elite was never going to be easy, thanks to the historic rivalry between reDragon and the Young Bucks, and that much has been made clear on Dynamite.

Both teams have signaled their intentions for the tag titles, and with battle royales upcoming to determine challengers, tensions were elevated during their vignette with Cole.

Revolution will see Jurassic Express defending their titles in a three-way tag match, making it a possibility that both combustable elements of Cole's faction will come to blows. In the next two weeks, that much will be determined with the tag battle royales taking place on the next two editions of Dynamite.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Adam Cole as AEW Champion? Yes No 2 votes so far