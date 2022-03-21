AEW's QT Marshall makes surprise appearance at NJPW Strong Style

AEW star QT Marshall and his faction, The Factory, made an unexpected appearance during the NJPW Strong Style Evolved held at the St. Petersburg Coliseum in Tampa, Florida.

According to f4wonline, IMPACT's Josh Alexander beat NJPW's Karl Fredericks at the event. Following the match, Marshall and his Factory members Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto came out to the surprise of the fans. They tried to recruit Fredericks into the group, but he refused the invitation.

The Factory proceeded to beat down Fredericks for his refusal to join the group. Yuya Uemura and Clark Connors came down to save the latter. Afterward, Fredericks challenged Marshall to a match in Chicago for the Windy City Riot event on April 16.

Marshall posted a tweet following the event, saying that his Factory was the faction fans would least expect to make an appearance at an NJPW Strong Style event.

A look at QT Marshall in AEW as of late

QT Marshall has been having a bad string of luck as of late in AEW. He first entered a feud with Hook of Team Taz.

Marshall called out the newcomer on the February 25, 2022 episode of Rampage. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil came out and proceeded to take out QT's students in The Factory to send a message.

The feud culminated in the Revolution Buy-In show on March 6, 2022, when Hook submitted Marshall to the Redrum.

Marshall then proceeded to challenge Keith Lee to a match on the March 11, 2022 episode of Rampage. The Limitless One was victorious on his Rampage debut when he executed the Big Bang Catastrophe on The Factory leader.

It remains to be seen where the feud between QT and Keith Lee goes in the coming weeks, or will Marshall find someone else to feud with.

Will Marshall and The Factory finally come out of their slump and win their matches? Sound off in the comments section below

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha