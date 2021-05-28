AEW star says match alongside Cody Rhodes helped her get a full-time contract

AEW star Red Velvet recently revealed how a match alongside Cody Rhodes helped her land a full-time deal with the promotion.

Red Velvet made her AEW debut on Dark in June 2020. She has impressed since making her debut and was signed to a full-time deal earlier this year in March.

In a recent interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Red Velvet revealed that she found out she was getting signed after a conversation with Christopher Daniels ahead of AEW Revolution earlier this year.

Red Velvet said she felt that her match alongside Cody against Shaq and Jade Cargill helped her land a full-time contract with AEW:

"I was actually just walking around the arena on the day of Revolution and I remember I got pulled aside by Christopher Daniels and he just held my hand and he wasn’t saying anything so I just automatically thought that I was in trouble and I just looked at him like I was at the principal’s office. Like, ‘What’s going on? Am I in trouble?’ He was like, ‘No, I have really great news for you. We want to sign you full-time.’ I mean, it’s no secret I was there. I was on a tier zero before that and I won’t go into too many details about what that contract is but at Revolution, I was told I was going to be signed full-time with All Elite so that was just — I was excited about just even watching Revolution and supporting everyone there but that day was really special because I didn’t see it coming so, I think I’ll always be grateful no matter the outcome or the heat, I will always be grateful for Cody [Rhodes], Shaq and Jade [Cargill] because they put me to the test that night and that’s what I believe helped me get a full-time contract so, I’ll always be grateful." said Red Velvet. H/T: PostWrestling

AEW's Red Velvet impressed in her match alongside Cody against Shaq and Jade Cargill

With Brandi Rhodes pregnant, Red Velvet replaced her in the AEW Dynamite match. Cody Rhodes teamed up with Red Velvet as the duo faced the formidable team of Shaq and Jade Cargill.

Unfortunately, despite her impressive performance on the night, Red Velvet was overpowered by the imposing Jade Cargil. Cargill picked up the win for her team after hitting Red Velvet with her finisher, which she calls the Jaded, to pick up the win.

Do you think Red Velvet has a bright future in AEW? Let us know in the comment section below!