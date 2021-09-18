"It was super last minute"- AEW's Ruby Soho recalls the origin of her name in WWE 

Ruby Soho is the latest addition to AEW's women's roster and is already in a prominent position in the company. However, the story behind her name in WWE is not quite as straightforward.

Ruby Soho (original name Dori Prange) went by the name of Heidi Lovelace during her stints with independent promotions and later went with Ruby Riot in NXT. Upon her main roster debut in WWE, the name was changed to Ruby Riott to circumvent any trademark issues. Now in AEW, she is called Ruby Soho.

On the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, Ruby Soho discussed how her name came into existence in WWE.

"A bunch of dudes gave me that name (Heidi Lovelace). It (Ruby Riott) was one of the first ones and it was super last minute, and then when I got up to the main roster they added a t because they wanted to do the Riott Squad and I think it was already trademarked. We were looking at our titantron and I was like ‘Did they spell our name wrong?’ They say ‘Oh we added a t.’ It sounds exactly the same. The only other name I really liked that I can remember was Ramona. Ruby Riott was the first one that stuck, when people called me Heidi it just didn't connect but when people called me Ruby I definitely wanted to keep it," Ruby Soho said.

Ruby Soho has been overjoyed in her short time with AEW

AEW has often been the home for released WWE Superstars and Ruby Soho seems to be another one of them.

The former Riott squad leader enjoyed a successful debut at AEW All Out 2021, and followed it up with big wins at AEW Dynamite and Rampage. However, more than the in-ring aspect, AEW appeals to Ruby Soho as a whole, including Tony Khan, the fans and the locker room.

"I don't think I have words to describe it. It's like a dream. It feels like I'm living a completely different life but it's untrue because the lives I've lived previously have just led me to this point and I'm so unbelievably grateful and this place is so special and I have wanted to see this, this seems too good to be true. Like, the people are super nice, Tony is amazing, everybody has been super responsive and the crowds are unbelievable," Ruby Soho said.

