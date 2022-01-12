Ruby Soho set to compete at major event outside of AEW

AEW star Ruby Soho is the latest big name to be signed to the huge "The WRLD on GCW" event that is scheduled to take place on January 23rd. Soho will take on top GCW star Allie Katch at the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

The event, which has been sold out for a number of weeks, is set to be GCW's biggest event in the company's history. The venue is one that holds historic meaning within the wrestling industry.

Many of the early WWE Monday Night RAW episodes took place in the Manhattan Center, which is situated next to the Hammerstein Ballroom. Hammerstein itself is a venue that is synonymous with the final years of the original ECW.

AEW's Ruby Soho will feature on the momentus card, taking on GCW staple Allie Katch. The announcement of the match was made via the GCW Twitter account, with Katch hyping the match up as one for the ages.

Katch described the match with Ruby Soho as one that she has been chasing since she began her career, and that finally both women are at similar destinations in their respective careers. The event will be streamed on FITE TV and is shaping up to be a must-see event for all fans of professional wrestling.

Ruby Soho will be hoping to bounce back after her recent AEW loss

The diversion from All Elite Wrestling couldn't have come at a better time for Ruby Soho, who started off the year on shaky ground.

After grinding her way through the TBS Championship tournament through the final days of 2021, The Runaway was defeated in the tournament final by Jade Cargill. The defeat marks Soho's second championship defeat in AEW since her debut in September 2021.

Soho was able to gain a little momentum recently by partnering up with Riho. The two were able to defeat Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker, the current AEW Women's World Champion in a tag team battle.

Fans will have to tune in on January 23rd to see if Soho's success continues. The former WWE star will have her work cut out for her as she enters the Hammerstein Ballroom.

